La Porte crash: 1 dead, two juveniles injured after vehicle hits traffic pole

One person is dead after a major crash involving one vehicle in La Porte on Sunday morning.

La Porte police officers were called to the intersection of W. Fairmont and Canada Road around 10 a.m. where investigators saw a white vehicle had collided into a traffic pole.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to investigators, the adult male driver was driving westbound on W. Fairmont when he accelerated in an attempt to beat a red light. The man lost control of the vehicle due ro ther roadway conditions, driving off the road and crashing into the pole.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

La Porte Police Department is investigating the crash.