Tierwester Street shooting: Houston officer shot suspect after brief chase

The Brief A 4-year veteran police officer was involved in shooting a suspect Wednesday night. The suspect was allegedly in a stolen Buick SUV and led police on a chase. According to police, the suspect pulled out a weapon during their chase on foot.



A Houston police officer was involved in the shooting of a suspect after they led police on a brief pursuit in south Houston.

Police shooting on Tierwester Street

Assistant Chief Rodriguez with the Houston Police Department says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen Buick SUV, but the suspect did not stop.

A chase began, but it soon ended after the man crashed near Bacon and Tierwester Street, officials say.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Asst. Chief Rodriguez reports the suspect ran into an apartment complex. Police at the scene gave orders for the suspect to comply, but he did not.

At some point during the chase, the suspect pulled out a weapon.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Fearing for his life, the 4-year veteran with HPD shot the suspect, then began life-saving measures, according to Asst. Chief Rodriguez.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

Houston police recovered a weapon.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Officials have not reported when the vehicle was stole