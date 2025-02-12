State Highway 225 crash: Roadway reopens following major accident at SH 146 interchange

UPDATE: According to Houston TRANSTAR cameras in the area, the roadway has since been reopened. No other details have been released.

-----------

Authorities are on the scene of a major crash that occurred at the interchange of State Highway 225 and State Highway 146 on Wednesday afternoon.

Major accident reported at State Highway 225-State Highway 146 interchange

What we know:

Officials said they are on the scene of a major crash eastbound on State Highway 225 to northbound State Highway 146 at the interchange.

Eastbound lanes of State Highway 225 are closed from Sens to State Highway 146.

Officials stated air medical will be landing in the vicinity for medical transport.

Drivers should expected heavy traffic delays and should seek alternate routes.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston TRANSTAR)

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what type of vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.