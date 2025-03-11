La Porte ISD elementary school teacher charged with possession of child porn

The Brief A La Porte ISD elementary school teacher has been charged with possession of child pornography. A warrant has been issued for Kody Smith. None of the images or videos are believed to show children in La Porte.



A man quit his job at La Porte ISD shortly after police say he confessed to having child pornography.

Kody Smith charges

What we know:

Kody Smith, 35, has been charged with three felony counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

La Porte police say the investigation into Smith began in Nov. 2024, when they began to explore allegations that child pornographic material was downloaded.

Investigators found the downloads originated at Smith's residence in La Porte.

A search warrant was executed at Smith's new home in Seabrook and investigators found about 77 files and videos of child pornography on two phones and laptops.

While speaking to Smith, officials say he admitted to downloading the images.

The next day, Smith resigned from his job at La Porte ISD, according to police. Court documents show Smith worked as a physical education teacher at Bayshore Elementary School.

Investigators say the pornographic material was downloaded from the Internet is not believed to be related to any child victims in La Porte.

A warrant has been issued for Smith's arrest.