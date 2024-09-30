The Brief Jonathan McEvoy Sr. confirmed as occupant in La Porte fire, identified using radiography. McEvoy's 2022 Lexus NX350 involved; the fire's cause still under investigation.



Following a pipeline fire in La Porte, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office completed forensic testing and has identified the individual whose remains were recovered from a charred vehicle at the site.

Jonathan McEvoy Sr., a 51-year-old male from Deer Park, Texas, was the occupant of the car, determined through radiography comparison on September 30, 2024. The vehicle was identified as a 2022 Lexus NX350. It is not clear from the current details of the investigation whether McEvoy Sr. was directly and purposefully involved in the incident or if the incident was accidental.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jonathan McEvoy Sr.

The cause of the fire near the pipeline is still under investigation. Authorities have not disclosed more details about the lead-up to the discovery or the specifics of the fire itself.

