Election Day is Saturday, May 3, in Texas.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

When are polls open on Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Fort Bend County polling locations

Any registered Fort Bend County voter can visit any polling location in the county on Election Day.

This PDF below has a list of locations around the county. The list is subject to change.

Fort Bend County voting locations map

Fort Bend County voting map

Fort Bend County also has an interactive map that will allow you to search for the voting location nearest you.

You can see it by clicking here.

Other counties can find their voting information below:

Brazoria County | Montgomery County | Galveston County | Harris County | Matagorda County | Wharton County

Fort Bend County sample ballot

Click here to find the sample ballot for your precinct.

Am I registered to vote?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be 18 years or older and be registered to vote.

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the May 3 election was April 3.

What you can do:

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.