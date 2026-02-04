Former HISD employee accused of sexually assaulting student at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center

The Brief Charging documents allege a former Houston ISD employee sexually assaulted an 8-year-old student multiple times. Police say the alleged incidents happened at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center. The suspect, Edward Marquise Bell, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 — a first-degree felony in Texas.



A former Houston ISD employee is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a district school, according to charging documents obtained by FOX 26.

Former Houston ISD employee accused of sexually assaulting a child at school

Court records allege an 8-year-old student told investigators he was sexually assaulted multiple times at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center. Charging documents allege the child told investigators Bell took him into a room by himself during some of the alleged incidents. The documents also allege Bell showed the child inappropriate videos on a computer.

The child told investigators the assault took place 24 different times.

The suspect named in the documents is Edward Marquise Bell, who is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 — a first-degree felony in Texas.

FOX 26 has reviewed the charging documents and spoke with the child’s grandmother, who says her grandson disclosed the alleged abuse to her in 2024.

What we know:

According to charging documents, the child reported that Bell sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions while at school.

Investigators say the child identified Bell as the person responsible and told police the alleged incidents happened at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center.

The documents state the child later participated in a forensic interview at the Children’s Assessment Center, where investigators say he provided additional details about the alleged abuse.

If convicted, Bell could face up to life in prison.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear when Bell was first hired by Houston ISD, how long he worked at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, whether any prior complaints or internal investigations involving Bell existed before this case, or whether any additional alleged victims have come forward. FOX 26 has requested additional details from HISD regarding Bell’s employment history.

What they're saying:

The child’s grandmother tells FOX 26 her grandson was once energetic, inquisitive, and excited about learning — but says his behavior and emotional state changed over time.

She says she began noticing concerning behaviors over the course of several months before her grandson disclosed what she says happened.

"He started to cry, and he begged me, ‘Please don’t tell him,’" she said. "But Mr. Bell was the one that touched me and hurt me. And he was afraid to go back to school."

She says the trauma has followed her grandson beyond the classroom.

"He thought he saw him one time at a park, and he started having a panic attack and wouldn’t get out of the car," she said. "He started crying, ‘I don’t wanna get out… let’s leave, let’s leave.’ And so we had to leave the park."

The grandmother says she removed her grandson from the school and did not send him back.

She says her grandson is now in a general education setting with some accommodations and is receiving therapy, but the family is still fighting for additional support services.

Her message to other families: "Pay attention to the details. Ask your children. Gain their trust and protect them. Listen to them."

Houston ISD sent the following statement to FOX 26:

The individual is no longer employed by HISD. The HISD Police Department investigated the matter and filed criminal charges, which resulted in the former employee’s arrest.

The District is deeply disturbed by these allegations, takes such matters extremely seriously, and remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.

What's next:

An attorney representing the family tells FOX 26 that a hearing is scheduled for March 27 and March 28. FOX 26 will continue to follow this case and update this story as more information becomes available.