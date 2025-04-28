I-10 crash: Roadway closed at Fry Road following deadly 4-vehicle crash

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Officials said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes at Fry Road. At least one person has died as a result of the crash



Deadly 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 causes roadway closure

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly four-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10.

Officials said the crash occurred on I-10 Westbound at Fry Road.

A total of four vehicles, two vehicles and two motorcycles, were involved in the crash.

The roadway in the area is completely shut down while authorities remain on the scene.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Transtar)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash occurring.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.