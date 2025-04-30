Update: Fraud victim says bank has agreed to refund tax refund stolen from his mailbox

The Brief A fraud victim, who had his tax refund stolen out of his mailbox, is getting his refund back. The check was deposited into an account that was opened at Woodforest Bank, according to the victim. Following our report, the Chief Operating Officer of Woodforest Bank contacted the victim and agreed to send a check in the full amout of his stolen tax refund.



On Tuesday, FOX 26 told you about a man who had his tax refund stolen out of his mailbox then deposited into an account that was opened in his name while he was out of the country.

That account was opened at Woodforest Bank, according to the victim.

After FOX 26 ran the story on air and on FOX Local, the victim, Perry King, contacted FOX 26 saying the Chief Operating Officer of Woodforest Bank contacted him agreeing to send a check in the full amount of his stolen tax refund of $5,304.

Perry King

Perry told FOX 26 this happened thanks to our reporting.