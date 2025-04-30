Update: Fraud victim says bank has agreed to refund tax refund stolen from his mailbox
HOUSTON - On Tuesday, FOX 26 told you about a man who had his tax refund stolen out of his mailbox then deposited into an account that was opened in his name while he was out of the country.
That account was opened at Woodforest Bank, according to the victim.
After FOX 26 ran the story on air and on FOX Local, the victim, Perry King, contacted FOX 26 saying the Chief Operating Officer of Woodforest Bank contacted him agreeing to send a check in the full amount of his stolen tax refund of $5,304.
Perry King
Perry told FOX 26 this happened thanks to our reporting.
The Source: Information provided by the victim, Perry King.