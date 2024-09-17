LIVE La Porte fire: Firefighters, families, and current status

The Brief A pipeline fire in La Porte, ignited by a vehicle crash, has burned for nearly 24 hours, displacing families and destroying two homes. Over a million gallons of water have been used to protect nearby properties, and Energy Transfer is managing claims for affected residents. Air quality remains safe, and the fire’s cause is under investigation, with terrorism ruled out.



A massive pipeline fire in La Porte, sparked by a vehicle crashing into a gas valve, has been burning for nearly 24 hours. The explosion, affecting a 20-inch natural gas liquids pipeline near Spencer Highway and Summerton, caused significant disruption to the community. Emergency responders received a call about the fire just before 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters are still on the scene, using over a million gallons of water to protect homes, but two houses have already been declared total losses. Families have been displaced, and the intense heat melted several cars. Energy Transfer, the company operating the pipeline, says it’s handling claims for those affected.

What caused this?

The fire reportedly started when a car crashed into an above-ground valve, triggering the explosion. The vehicle, now charred, is still under investigation, though authorities have ruled out terrorism. Four people, including one firefighter, have been injured.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

How long will this fire burn?

Emergency crews are in a waiting game as the chemical Y Grade NGL continues to burn off. There’s no clear timeline for when the fire will be completely out. Energy Transfer has isolated the line to allow the chemical Y Grade NGL (liquid natural gas) to burn off safely. Air quality is being monitored, and so far, no major issues have been reported.

Are schools open today?

La Porte ISD schools are open, but parents are encouraged to prioritize their family’s safety as the situation develops. After canceling classes on Monday, San Jacinto College Central Campus will re-open on Tuesday for scheduled classes, operations, and activities. There is no fire on campus and the campus is safe for employees and students to return.

Continuing coverage