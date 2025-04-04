Texas Governor activates additional state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather this weekend

The Brief Additional state emergency response resources have been activated ahead of increased threats of severe weather and flash flooding in large portions of the state. Heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected across a large portion of the state of Texas.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the activation of additional state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of severe weather and flash flooding in large portions of the state starting on Friday and going through the weekend.

What they're saying:

"As severe weather threatens communities throughout Texas, the State of Texas stands ready to assist local officials to keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state resources to support local officials and first responders during this severe weather event. Texans should remain vigilant, heed warnings from local authorities, and have an emergency plan for severe storms, flash flooding, tornadoes, and winter weather. Texas will continue to monitor these evolving threats to ensure communities have the resources and support they need to respond to this severe weather event."

Big picture view:

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected across large areas of Texas beginning today through Saturday night. Severe storms are also anticipated to bring additional threats across large portions of Texas, including large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes that can be hazardous. Additionally, portions of the Panhandle are expected to experience snowfall, causing potential for disruptions. Wildfire danger remains a concern in some areas of Southwest Texas. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecasts over the next several days.

What has been activated?

Under the direction of Governor Abbott, more than 700 state emergency responders and over 300 pieces of equipment have mobilized to support the state’s severe weather, winter weather, and wildfire response operations across Texas. At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources remain prepared to support local response operations:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, and Flood Water Boat Squads

• Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM): The State of Texas Incident Management Team, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

• Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

• Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Local, state, and out of state firefighters and support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers for retardant drops, single-engine air tankers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, helicopters with firefighting capability, fire bosses and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather and Wildland Fire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

• Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

• Texas Animal Health Commission: Coordinating animal resource needs

• Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordinating agricultural resource needs

• Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions and pretreating roadways

• Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

• Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

• Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

• Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) remains activated at Level II (Escalated Response) as to support local officials with response to severe storms, winter weather, and wildfire danger.

What you can do:

Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood and severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, access flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.