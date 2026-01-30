Houston Police: Sewage flowing from online grocery giant into Brays Bayou

The Brief On Jan. 29, Houston Police and several agencies, including the TCEQ and HFD HAZMAT, raided a Weee! Distribution warehouse at 3350 Rogerdale Road following a tip about illegal sewage dumping. Investigators tell FOX 26 they used a red tracer dye to determine that sanitary waste was being discharged from the facility into a storm drain, which led directly into Brays Bayou and the surrounding Westchase District trail system. No charges have been filed yet. Weee! Distribution has been contacted for a comment.



Authorities are investigating a major online grocery distributor after a tip led investigators to discover sanitary waste allegedly being dumped into a Houston storm drain and flowing into a nearby bayou.

Houston warehouse investigation

Big picture view:

Houston police served a search warrant Thursday at a warehouse operated by Weee! Distribution in the city’s Westchase District on Rogerdale Road near Westpark Drive. The company describes itself as the world’s largest online Asian supermarket, handling brands like Kikkoman, Kewpie and Buldak.

Police tell FOX 26 that investigators used a red tracer dye to track the discharge from the warehouse . The test confirmed that sanitary waste was entering the storm drain system and emptying into Brays Bayou, a waterway that runs through several Houston neighborhoods.

The multi-agency response included Houston Public Works, the Houston Fire Department’s HAZMAT team, and the Houston Health Department. Representatives from Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality were also on-site to assess the environmental impact.

No charges have been filed. Under the Texas Water Code, an intentional or known unauthorized discharge can result in criminal fines ranging from $1,000 to over $100,000.

What they're saying:

"Things like this could release pathogens and viruses into our waterways," said Jackie Medcalf, an environmentalist with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance. "If children or people come into contact with this water, it could cause them to become sick. Also, these types of releases can kill plants and fish that are essential to the local habitats.

Medcalf noted the bayou is adjacent to a popular trail system used by many Houstonians.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the Houston mayor's office said officials are reviewing the findings. Weee! Distribution has not yet commented on the investigation.