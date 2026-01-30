Michael ‘5000’ Watts, Swishahouse founder and Houston hip-hop pioneer, dies at 52

The Brief A Houston Legend: Michael "5000" Watts, the visionary behind the legendary Swishahouse label, has died following a period of declining health. Architect of Culture: Watts was a key pioneer of the "chopped and screwed" genre, taking the slowed-down Houston sound from independent mixtapes to global commercial success. Star Maker: Under his leadership, Swishahouse became a powerhouse that launched the careers of multi-platinum Houston artists including Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones.



Michael "5000" Watts, the visionary DJ and producer who founded the influential Swishahouse record label and helped propel Houston’s "chopped and screwed" sound to international prominence, has died. He was 52. His death was confirmed January 30, 2026, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Watts had been hospitalized earlier this week with what family members described as "tremendous health issues."

'He was a movement'

What they're saying:

Watts' family and Swishahouse Records have released statements on his passing.

The DJ's family says he "developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes causing a sudden cardiac death." They say he passed away Friday surrounded by loved ones.

"We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey," the family's statement reads.

Swishahouse Records credits its founder for helping "define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop."

"Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement," the record's statement reads. "Beyond the music, Michael Watts was a mentor, a cultural curator, and a builder of opportunity. He believed in ownership, creativity, and the power of storytelling through sound."

Architect of the North Side Sound

Michael "5000" Watts of Swishahouse during a recording session for rapper Mike Jones on January 17, 2005 in Houston, Texas.

What we know:

Born in Houston, Watts became a central figure in the city's music scene in the late 1990s.

In 1997, he co-founded Swishahouse, originally a grassroots mixtape label based in North Houston.

The label became a cornerstone of the "chopped and screwed" genre—a technique of slowing down tracks and skipping beats to create a heavy, rhythmic atmosphere.

HOUSTON - FEBRUARY 19: Music producer Michael 5000 Watts attends the UGK Concert at Club Bar-Rio February 19, 2006 in Houston, Texas.

While the style was pioneered by the late DJ Screw, Watts is credited with taking the sound from the streets of Houston to the national stage.

Under his leadership, Swishahouse transformed from an independent mixtape powerhouse into a commercial juggernaut that defined the sound of Texas rap in the mid-2000s.

Launching Houston Legends

Local perspective:

Watts was instrumental in launching the careers of several multi-platinum artists, including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, and Chamillionaire.

DJ Michael "5000" Watts of Swisha House and rapper Paul Wall (Paul Slayton) on the set of the "Sittin' Sideways" music video in Houston, Texas on May 10, 2005.

His ear for talent and his signature "screwed" remixes made Swishahouse a household name, leading to a landmark distribution deal with Asylum Records and Atlantic Records.

A Lasting Cultural Legacy

Beyond his work as a label executive, Watts remained a prominent DJ, hosting popular radio shows and performing across the globe. His "After Party" mixtapes remain seminal documents of the Southern rap canon.

In recent days, the Houston music community has rallied around the legend.

After news of his hospitalization broke on Jan. 28, artists like Paul Wall and Slim Thug took to social media to ask for prayers, highlighting the deep respect he commanded across generations.