Michael Watts Health Update: Swishahouse Legend Hospitalized, Family Confirms

Michael Watts, the founder of the influential Swishahouse record label and a pioneer of Houston’s "chopped and screwed" music scene, has been hospitalized, according to a statement released by his family on Instagram.

Michael "5000" Watts of Swishahouse during a recording session for rapper Mike Jones on January 17, 2005 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Family Statement

Watts’ family said he is facing "tremendous health issues," though they did not specify his condition.

The statement asked for prayers from the community, fans, and followers during his recovery.

Impact of DJ Micheal Watts and Swishahouse

Michael "5000" Watts is a foundational figure in Houston hip-hop, credited with helping bring the "chopped and screwed" sound to a global audience. He co-founded Swishahouse in 1997, establishing a North Houston headquarters for the slowed-down musical style that would eventually define the city's urban culture.

DJ Michael "5000" Watts of Swisha House and rapper Paul Wall (Paul Slayton) on the set of the "Sittin' Sideways" music video in Houston, Texas on May 10, 2005. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Under Watts’ leadership, the label transitioned from a grassroots mixtape series into a commercial powerhouse. He is widely recognized for launching the careers of multi-platinum Houston artists, including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, and Chamillionaire.