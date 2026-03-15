Houston weather: Severe storm threat Sunday night followed by damaging wind advisory

The Brief A strong cold front will bring a line of storms to Southeast Texas Sunday evening, specifically between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Damaging winds and hail are the primary risks, with a low-to-moderate severe weather threat for Houston and surrounding counties. Temperatures will plummet by 25 degrees on Monday, with a Wind Advisory and Fire Weather Watch in effect as blustery, colder air arrives.



A strong cold front moves through Sunday night with a quick line of strong storms that could bring gusty winds.

Sunday storms

Timeline:

The timeframe for storms will be 5-9pm. There's a low 1 out of 5 risk for a few severe storms Sunday evening and Sunday night for Houston, with a slightly higher 2 out of 5 risk clipping parts of Walker, Polk & San Jacinto counties.

The main weather threats with the front will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. Once the front clears, colder air rushes in and winds turn brisk, setting up a blustery start to next week.

Houston weather alerts

In addition to the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, the local Houston/Galveston Office of the National Weather Service has issued several alerts.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening for all of Southeast Texas.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH was issued for all counties for Monday.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY goes into effect Sunday morning for both bays and Gulf waters through Sunday evening and then transitions to a GALE WATCH into Monday afternoon.

Surge of chilly air

Behind Sunday night's front, the return to work and school on Monday will be a chilly one across southeast Texas. Jackets and coats may be needed as high temperatures make a whopping 25° drop from where they were Sunday.

Look for highs only near 60 on Monday afternoon with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

We should escape a freeze, but extra layers will be needed. But this time of the year, cold air doesn't last long. We'll be back to the 80s by next Thursday and could be seeing our first 90 degree day of the year next weekend.