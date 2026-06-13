Woman found dead outside west Houston apartment complex

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The Brief Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in west Houston. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Woodland Park Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday where they located a woman on the ground. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.



Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside an apartment complex in west Houston Friday night.

What we know:

Officers received a call just after 8 p.m. about a woman lying on the ground at an apartment complex on Woodland Park Drive. The Houston Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released. Authorities said the woman appeared to be in her mid-30s.

It is unknown if the woman lived at the apartment complex or her cause of death.