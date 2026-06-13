Woman found dead outside west Houston apartment complex
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HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside an apartment complex in west Houston Friday night.
What we know:
Officers received a call just after 8 p.m. about a woman lying on the ground at an apartment complex on Woodland Park Drive. The Houston Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not yet been released. Authorities said the woman appeared to be in her mid-30s.
It is unknown if the woman lived at the apartment complex or her cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.