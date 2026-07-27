Elderly residents claim rat infestations at senior apartment complex in The Woodlands

The Brief Residents at a senior apartment complex in The Woodlands say they're dealing with a serious rat infestation inside their apartments. Tanya Moore says in the past month, she found about 18 rats in her unit. FOX 26 reached out to management at Pineview at Grogansmill for comment and is still waiting for a response.



Elderly residents at a senior apartment complex in The Woodlands say they are dealing with a serious rat infestation inside their apartments.

What we know:

Some residents at Pineview at Grogansmill, located along Woodstead Court, told FOX 26 it's been an issue for weeks.

One resident, Tanya Moore, reached out to FOX 26 and said she found about 18 rats inside her apartment over the past month. She said her place is overrun with rats.

"I saw the biggest, fattest rats," said Moore. "This has to stop. I'm 77 years old. It's nasty here. Let's face it, it's not healthy."

Moore has several mousetraps in her apartment. She told FOX 26 she reported the problem to management, but not enough has been done to fix it.

"I want this to stop. I live here. I don't want to have to move," said Moore. "Just fix everything that needs to be fixed and stay on top of it."

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 reached out to management at Pineview at Grogansmill for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Moore says if the issue is not resolved soon, she plans to contact the Montgomery County Health Department about her concerns.