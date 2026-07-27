Houston ICE shooting: Federal judge rules witness in deadly shooting must be released within 48 hours

The Brief We have an update following the deadly Houston ICE shooting that took the life of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. In a ruling on Monday, Federal Judge Keith P. Ellison ruled Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, who was also a witness in the shooting, must be released from DHS custody within the next 48 hours. Further conditions stipulate that Pliego must be released by DHS in a public place within the Southern District of Texas, and must notify his counsel of the time and place of his release no less than three hours prior to his release from custody.



We have an update following the deadly Houston ICE shooting that took the life of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

What we know:

In a ruling on Monday, Federal Judge Keith P. Ellison ruled Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, who was also a witness in the deadly shooting, must be released from DHS custody within the next 48 hours.

Further conditions stipulate that Pliego must be released by DHS in a public place within the Southern District of Texas, and must notify his counsel of the time and place of his release no less than three hours prior to his release from custody.

The ruling comes after Pliego filed a petition for Write of Habeas Corpus.

The backstory:

Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national, was shot and killed by an ICE officer on the morning of July 7 in Houston’s East End.

His family says the father of three had been in the U.S. for nearly 35 years, was in the process of obtaining a work permit, and was close to obtaining his legal status.

At the time of the shooting, his family says he was picking up three workers, one of whom was Pliego, on his way to a construction job.

A federal prosecutor has said that ICE officers that morning were targeting two Guatemalan men who were potentially subject to deportation and driving a van similar to Salgado Araujo’s vehicle.

ICE officers claim they were trying to conduct a stop on Salgado Araujo’s work van when he rammed their vehicle, refused to follow verbal commands and tried to run over an officer. The agency says the ICE officer shot Salgado Araujo in self-defense.

The Associated Press reports that the passengers, according to their attorneys, have disputed DHS’s account of the shooting.

Congressional Field Hearing held last week

Much of Friday's testimony centered on concerns over transparency in the investigation.

District Attorney Sean Teare testified that investigators have encountered challenges obtaining evidence from federal agencies, including information needed to complete the county's investigation. He also reiterated that the investigation remains active.

Lawmakers repeatedly questioned why the ICE agents involved were not equipped with body-worn cameras and criticized what they described as a lack of cooperation from federal agencies.

"The people of Houston deserve answers, they deserve transparency, they deserve accountability", Rep. Syliva Garcia stated.

Members of Congress also called for greater oversight of ICE, with several lawmakers arguing the agency's use-of-force policies and accountability measures should be examined by Congress.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's sons gave emotional testimony, telling lawmakers their father was a hardworking family man whose death has devastated their family.

Lorenzo Jr. pushed back against suggestions that his father had done anything wrong.

"Anyone who knew our father would tell you that's absurd. He did not use drugs. He abhorred them."

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The brothers also urged lawmakers to ensure no other family experiences what theirs has endured.