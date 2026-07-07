The Brief A man was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston. ICE says the Mexican national, who was allegedly in the country illegally, tried to run over an ICE officer. The FBI is investigating.



A man was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Houston on Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

According to ICE, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who was allegedly in the country illegally, was shot around 6:50 a.m. on Canal Street between S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive and Wayside Drive in the East End.

What they're saying:

ICE says their officers were trying to conduct a vehicle stop "as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien."

ICE says Araujo, the driver, attempted to evade arrest.

"From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," ICE said in a statement.

Araujo was shot in the abdomen, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Araujo was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with CPR in progress. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

ICE says the FBI is leading the investigation.

"This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available," ICE said in a statement.

The other side:

FOX 26 spoke with someone close to the family who said Lorenzo was heading to work when the incident occurred.

They said he was picking up his crew for a construction job.

The spokesperson said the family is heartbroken and shocked over what happened.

She stated more details will be given at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Family members react to shooting

Ronaldo Salgado took to Facebook to share a statement following the deadly shooting: "My father, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a hardworking Mexican man, was the man killed this morning by ICE in the East End. My father has been in this country for nearly 35 years, working in construction to provide for myself, my two brothers, and my mother. He was in the process of obtaining his work permit through the legal process. He was on his way to work, picking up his workers. My father did not deserve this. Please respect my family's privacy during this time. There are a lot of videos and pictures out there of my father's final moments that I do not wish to see. For more information, I will be speaking at a press conference, with the support of LULAC Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8 at 10AM at The Greater Coalition for Justice - 150 West Parker Rd Houston, TX, 5th floor."

Local reaction continues

Cesar Espinosa with FIEL Houston released the following statement on Tuesday evening, "We demand accountability. ICE does not get to be judge, jury and executioner on our streets. We need a thorough independent investigation as to what led up to the events that unfolded in the early morning hours on our Houston streets. We want to encourage the community that if they saw something, they need to say something. Regardless of the circumstance, ICE has a sworn duty to not act recklessly and to carry themselves out in a professional manner. We will be monitoring the situation. We ask that Houston remain calm but vigilant during these very troubling times."

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia released a statement on Tuesday saying, "I am aware of the fatal shooting that occurred during an ICE enforcement operation in my district in the Magnolia Park neighborhood this morning. ICE has released an initial account, but the facts must be independently and thoroughly investigated, including the circumstances that led to the use of deadly force. All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation. The victim's family, my constituents, and the entire community deserve a complete and transparent accounting of what happened."

Houston Councilwoman Alejandra Salinas also released a statement on Tuesday saying, "The fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by an ICE agent during an operation in Houston’s East End this morning is deeply concerning. The use of deadly force demands full scrutiny and transparency. I am calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the prompt release of all available video and investigative findings. The public deserves a timely account of what happened, clear answers, and accountability. My office has reached out to the appropriate City departments to determine what additional information is available and whether any City personnel or resources were involved in the incident."

State Representative Christina Morales released a statement on social media Tuesday saying, "Today, a man was shot and another was nearly run over by a vehicle. We've seen incidents like this around the country, and now they have come to Houston. This is not what immigration enforcement should look like. We need answers, and Congress must act with meaningful immigration reform that reduces unlawful border crossings, addresses the backlog of asylum cases, and creates a pathway to legal status. This incident took place in the Magnolia Park neighborhood, just a handful of miles from both House District 145 and the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest. Immigration enforcement should never put our communities in danger. People are afraid, and we demand answers and accountability. I join Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia in calling for an independent investigation into this matter."

Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin released a statement on the incident saying, "I share our community's deep concern: an interaction with ICE has left one person dead in Magnolia Park. I was just in the neighborhood meeting with residents last night. There must be a complete and transparent investigation, and my office stands ready to support our community and any local investigation into how this tragedy unfolded."