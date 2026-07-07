Uber driver killed after car allegedly runs red light on TC Jester, Harris County deputies say

Harris County officials are investigating after a crash between two vehicles killed one of the drivers north of Houston.

Deadly crash kills 1

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies were called to T.C. Jester Boulevard and Sablechase Drive for a deadly crash around 4 a.m.

According to officials, a red vehicle was driving on T.C. Jester when it ran a red light and crashed into a white vehicle.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Investigators said they found open containers in the car.

Deputies said the driver of the white vehicle was an Uber driver who lived in the neighborhood and was headed out to work.

The driver of the white car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and driver have not been released.