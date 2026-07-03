The Brief A male repairman was found shot to death inside a vacant house after his worried family tracked his work vehicle to a home in Atascocita. Investigators report a black sedan was seen leaving the scene. Harris County officials say the house is vacant, and they believe it is up for sale.



Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting of a repairman who was found dead inside a vacant Houston-area home.

Missing repairman found dead

What we know:

Around 10:45 p.m., deputies were flagged down regarding a repairman’s truck parked in front of a home on Crathie Drive. Family members of the repairman had been looking for him after he didn't return home. His company tracked him down to the address.

When authorities went inside, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. No one else was at the home at the time.

Sergeant Pinkins said detectives are waiting to get a search warrant for the home so they can process the scene.

According to reports, the homeowner's son was supposed to meet the repairmen at the home so he could fix a leak. Officials said the repairman arrived at the home around 3 p.m. and has been unaccounted for.

No one has spoken to the son at this time, said Sgt. Pinkins.

A black sedan was seen leaving the home, but it was not the car the son was driving according to family members, authorities said.

The house is currently vacant and being put up for sale, and no one was supposed to be living there. During the initial response, police questioned a man and a woman at the location, with the woman placed in handcuffs, who may be the parents of the homeowner's son.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine how many times the victim was shot. It also remains unknown if the homeowner's son ever opened the door to let the repairman inside.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the killing.