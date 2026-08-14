Man shot by police in Houston after allegedly shooting 3 people in passing vehicles

The Brief Houston police responded to an officer-involved shooting on N. Wayside Drive near St. Louis Street. A suspect was allegedly shooting at vehicles in the area. Police say the suspect and three other people were injured.



A man who opened fire on passing cars in northeast Houston shot three people before being shot himself by law enforcement officers, police say.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. Friday on North Wayside Drive near the intersection of St. Louis Street near Trinity/Houston Gardens. Houston police say they got calls about a man shooting at vehicles.

Police say responding officers located the man and gave him commands to drop his rifle. At some point, police say three HPD officers and a DPS trooper fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.

Injuries:

Police say the man ended up shooting three vehicles. A mother and daughter in one vehicle were shot. Another person in a second vehicle was injured. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt.

All three of the people who were shot in their vehicles are said to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Witness describes shooting

We spoke to a David, who works at the Chicken Plus near the scene. He said they saw the gunman standing in the median firing vehicles that were coming through on both sides of the roadway.

"He was standing in the median right here. And he was just shooting at cars coming down Wayside. He didn’t care who was coming which way. He didn’t care who he was shooting at. He didn’t care if it was kids in the car," David said.

David says he and his coworkers were trying to stop cars from driving toward the man.