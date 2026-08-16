East Bernard teacher, football coach killed in crash

article

The Brief East Bernard Head Football Coach Jeremy Jenkins, and his wife and junior high teacher, Brandy were killed in a crash Saturday. In a note to parents, East Bernard ISD Superintendent Courtney Hudgins expressed sadness over the deaths. Counselors will be on-site to help those grieving the Jenkins’ loss, Hudgins said.



A football coach and teacher in Wharton County were killed in a crash Saturday.

What we know:

In a note to parents, East Bernard ISD Superintendent Courtney Hudgins identified the victims as Jeremy Jenkins and his wife Brandy.

Jeremy Jenkins served as athletic director and head football coach, according to Hudgins. Brandy Jenkins was a junior high school teacher.

What they're saying:

"East Bernard has always been a place where people show up for one another, and now is a time when that love and support are needed more than ever," Hudgins wrote. "In the days ahead, we will need to lean on one another with love, patience, compassion, and grace."

According to Hudgins, counselors will be on-site this week to help those grieving the Jenkins’ loss.

What we don't know:

Hudgins provided no information about the circumstances of the fatal crash in her letter.