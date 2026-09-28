North Harris County smoke shop owner's relative shoots burglary suspect

The Brief An attempted burglary suspect is in the hospital after being shot by the relative of a smoke shop owner in north Harris County. The relative was reportedly staying in the business at the time of the incident when he heard the suspects enter, officials say. Detective Hilz says no charges have been filed at the time against the relative.



Harris County authoritiesare investigating the shooting of a suspect in north Harris County after an attempted burglary.

Smoke shop owner's relative shoots suspect: HCSO

What we know:

According to Detective Ryan Hilz, units were called around 5:17 a.m. about a person shot at a carwash on Ella Boulevard.

Investigators learned the suspect had been shot during an attempted burglary at a smoke shop across the street from the carwash.

Detective Hilz says a relative to the owner was staying at the shop when he heard voices and saw two masked men who had entered they were taking merchandise. When he confronted the suspects, one of them took a "fighting posture."

The relative reportedly shot one of the suspects, causing both to leave the business. The suspect who was shot ran across the street to the car wash where he sought help. Officials say the second suspect has not been located.

According to authorities, the suspect shot was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The owner told FOX 26 this is the sixth time his business has been broken into.

Detective Hilz says no charges have been filed at the time against the relative.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not identified the second suspect involved in the attempted burglary.