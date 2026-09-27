Man arrested for crashing into Rosenberg store for bathroom
ROSENBERG, Texas - Rosenberg Police are sending a message to others after a driver reportedly crashed into a store overnight in search of a restroom.
Rosenberg: Driver crashes into store for bathroom
What they're saying:
Police say the crash happened at Kroger at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to authorities, the driver intentionally sped up the vehicle and crashed into Kroger, damaging the pharmacy entrance.
Officials say the driver, a 60-year-old man, said he needed to use the restroom and was upset that the doors were locked. The department confirmed with FOX 26 that the man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
"I guess when you gotta go, you gotta go but we strongly advise finding a store open for business…to do your business," the department shared on social media.
The Source: Rosenberg Police Department.