Historic LGBTQ bar in Galveston escapes damage from shed fire, 2 taken to the hospital

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital after a shed fire in Galveston. According to officials, a shed fire sparked up near Robert's Lafitte, at the corner of Avenue Q and 25th Street.



A historic LGBTQ bar in Galveston escaped serious damage after a shed fire on Friday evening.

What we know:

According to officials, Robert's Lafitte, wasn't seriously damaged after the fire sparked up at the corner of Avenue Q and 25th Street.

We're told the bar was not open when the fire occurred.

Authorities said a building on the south side of the shed was also damaged.

Galveston Battalion Chief William Roy said two people who lived in an apartment behind the shed were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the people taken to the hospital was unknown.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but is being investigated by the Galveston Fire Marshal.