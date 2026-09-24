New Caney mother seeks answers after son was shot to death 4 months ago

The Brief Broussard spoke with his mother and appeared to be in good spirits before leaving home. He walked toward the dead end of Stevens Road in New Caney and never returned. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.



It's easy to understand how it's still hard for Kellie Johnson to wrap her head around what happened to her middle son, Khi Broussard.

What we know:

It was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, May 30.

Kellie says Khi got a call and left their home. He walked down their street, Stevens Road in New Caney, to where it dead ends.

Montgomery County Sheriff's detectives and Kellie believe he went there to meet someone he had been talking to on social media.

Kellie says she talked to her son just before he left.

What they're saying:

"He was on the phone smiling, and I cracked a joke I'll never forget it. Whose got you smiling so hard on that phone? Could it be one of those little girls? He started laughing, that's literally the last thing I said to him. He left to go outside, thinking he was coming back, and he never came back," Kellie said. "Just imagine losing a son and grieving, but you can't get consumed in the grief, because you have two other sons, so you have to be strong life doesn't stop.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.