Pasadena police identify man accused of recording woman in Old Navy dressing room

The Brief Pasadena police have identified a man accused of recording a woman under an Old Navy dressing room door on Fairmont Parkway. The victim, who was at the store with her 1-year-old son, chased the suspect outside after discovering him filming her. While the suspect is cooperating with detectives, authorities have not publicly named him and no formal charges have been filed yet.



Pasadena police have identified a man accused of using a mobile phone to illegally record a woman while she was changing inside an Old Navy fitting room on Fairmont Parkway.

Investigation Underway

What we know:

According to Pasadena police, the man allegedly slid his phone under the dressing room stall door to record the victim without her consent.

Security footage captured the immediate aftermath of the incident, showing the suspect sprinting out of the retail store with the victim in close pursuit. The victim said she was at the store with her 1-year-old son when the incident took place.

Surveillance photo of person of interest in the case (Source: Pasadena Police Department from surveillance video)

Caught on Camera

Depicted in the video confronting the suspect, the woman shared the intense adrenaline and fear she felt during the encounter.

"It happened so fast and my adrenaline was super bad. I was like, 'I'm gonna kill you,' so I punched him in the face," the alleged victim said. "If that picture got around, it wouldn't just be me in that picture—it would also be my son."

She added that she immediately pressed charges to ensure accountability.

"A lot of people do this because they get away with it," she said. "People might look at this and be like, 'I feel bad for this girl' and move on with their day, but for me, it's gonna stay with me forever."

What's Next?

Pasadena police confirmed the suspect is currently cooperating with detectives. However, officials stated that they are not publicly releasing his identity at this time, and no formal charges have been filed yet pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.