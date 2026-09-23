Boy, 14, in custody after deadly shooting of Spring ISD Westfield High School student

The Brief A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting near Westfield High School. The boy who is in custody was not identified due to his age. The 15-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday was identified as Royce Witchet.



A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody following the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Spring ISD’s Westfield High School on Tuesday.

14-year-old in custody after deadly shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 14-year-old who was taken into custody on Wednesday is also believed to be a Spring ISD student.

The teen who was killed was also identified on Wednesday as 15-year-old Royce Witchet.

What we don't know:

The teen who was taken into custody has not been publicly identified due to his age.

Deadly shooting near Westfield High School

The backstory:

The shooting occurred near Westfield High School on Ella Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Witchet was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect was believed to have run from the scene.

It's unclear what prompted the incident.

Dig deeper:

15-year-old Spring ISD student dies in shooting near Westfield High School