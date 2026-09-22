Chambers County crime: 91 storage units burglarized, suspect captured within 24 hours

The Brief A suspect has been charged after Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of multiple storage units being burglarized. According to a release, officials said a total of 91 storage units were burglarized at separate locations on FM 3180 in Baytown. Rayfield Beal of Houston has been charged by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office with multiple counts of burglary of a building and by the Houston Police Department for evading arrest and assault on a peace officer stemming from his actions during his capture.



A suspect has been charged after Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of multiple storage units being burglarized.

What we know:

According to a release, officials said a total of 91 storage units were burglarized at separate locations on FM 3180 in Baytown.

Officials said using security camera footage and automated license plate readers, deputies quickly identified a suspect vehicle.

The following day, officials said, automated license plate readers helped deputies narrow their search to an area of Houston.

Upon driving in that area, authorities said they located the suspect's vehicle at a local business and were able to apprehend Rayfield Beal of Houston, with the assistance of the Houston Police Department.

Officials said Beal has been charged by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office with multiple counts of burglary of a building and by the Houston Police Department for evading arrest and assault on a peace officer stemming from his actions during his capture.

What they're saying:

"This case is a prime example of how automated license plate readers are instrumental in helping us catch out-of-county criminals who come into our communities and victimize our residents. The technology, combined with good police work, allowed us to identify and apprehend the suspect within 24-hours of receiving the first report, preventing further crime," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a news release.