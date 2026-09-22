1 dead after stabbing at Houston METRO bus stop, suspect in custody

The Brief One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a Houston METRO bus stop in Trinity/Houston Gardens on Tuesday afternoon. According to Houston police, they were called to the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive in reference to a report of a shooting, but was later determined to be a stabbing. Officials said when they arrived, they found a man in the street dead on the scene.



One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a Houston METRO bus stop in Trinity/Houston Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police investigating deadly stabbing at Houston METRO bus stop

What we know:

According to Houston police, they were called to the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive in reference to a report of a shooting, but was later determined to be a stabbing.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a man in the street dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined there were three men on a Houston METRO bus going north when there was an argument on the bus.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

That's when, officials said, they got off the bus and right at the bus stop, the argument started again and one man stabbed another man.

Authorities also said when they arrived, several citizens were holding a suspect for the officers. Officials stated several people at a convenience store saw the incident happen and detained the suspect. Officials stated the suspect attempted to flee the scene.

The weapon involved in the stabbing has been recovered.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the name of the victim or the suspect involved in the argument.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.