Houston weather: Warm temperatures to continue for Wednesday

The Brief More heat for the first day of fall Sunshine ahead with lower humidity Historic lull continues in the Atlantic



SUMMER-LIKE START TO FALL

The first day of fall feels more like summer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. A few isolated showers or storms are possible through early evening, but most areas stay rain-free.

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SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY LESS HUMID

Lots of sunshine with very limited rain is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures ease slightly into the low to mid 90s, while drier air brings lower humidity and heat index values below 100° by late week.

HISTORIC HURRICANE LULL

The Atlantic’s historic hurricane lull continues, with no new tropical threats expected for Texas or the Gulf Coast. Fay has fallen apart over the open Atlantic and is post-tropical. Another tropical wave near the West Coast of Africa has a low 30% chance for slow development over the next several days, but there is no threat to Texas at this time.

VERY ACTIVE EASTERN PACIFIC

Hurricane Polo in the Eastern Pacific Ocean has strengthened rapidly reaching category 5 status from a tropical storm in only 24 hours. Tropical storm watches and warnings are out for parts of western Mexico, where Polo will brush by staying just offshore.

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