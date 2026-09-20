5-year-old girl killed, two children injured in Northwest Harris County car shooting

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The Brief A 5-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured late Saturday when gunfire struck a vehicle carrying a family in northwest Harris County. The mother was driving five children under age 10 along Grant Road when an unknown suspect opened fire on their car. Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle, and no arrests have been made.



A 5-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured late Saturday when someone opened fire on a vehicle carrying a mother and her five young children in Cypress, authorities said.

Child killed in shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. as the mother drove westbound on Grant Road away from Jones Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said an unknown suspect shot at the vehicle in the 11800 block of Grant Road. Five children, all under the age of 10, were inside the car at the time.

The 5-year-old girl was shot, while two other children had minor injuries from shattered glass. The mother driving the vehicle was uninjured.

Life Flight took the wounded child to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or local Crime Stoppers.