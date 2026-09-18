AI-generated event flyers are catfishing Houstonians: What you need to know

The Brief Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to generate realistic event flyers for fake "ghost events" across social media. A Houston woman’s viral TikTok highlights how easily scrollers can be tricked into traveling for events that do not exist. Consumer experts share key warning signs to verify listings before buying tickets or heading out.



Checking social media to build your weekend plans? Pause before you head out the door. That event flyer you’re looking at online might be a complete fake.

How AI is Fooling Houston Scrollers

What we know:

Fake event flyers generated by artificial intelligence are popping up across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, tricking local event-goers into showing up.

Imagine showing up ready for a major festival, expecting packed parking lots, crowded walkways, and dozens of vendors, only to pull up to an empty park.

That exact moment of realization was documented on TikTok by one local woman whose mishap is now going viral across the Houston area.

Empty Parks and Viral TikToks: One Houstonian's Realization

The backstory:

Renae Miguel saw one of these flyers on social media and showed up to what she thought was going to be a fun-filled Labor Day weekend event at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Instead, she arrived at an empty park, and saw other confused families walking around. She documented her moment of realization on TikTok.

The Real Financial Toll on Attendees and Vendors

What they're saying:

"In this city in particular, I feel like so many people are just wanting to get out and do things and there are so many people trying to host events, and so I feel that this could have happened to anyone," Miguel said.

While Miguel lost time and effort, she did manage to dodge a bigger financial hit.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas, people have lost money to these schemes. FOX 26 spoke with Leah Napoliello, Vice President of Investigations and Public Affairs.

"We have seen in the past, people contact us about fake events. They’re posted on social media sometimes and what happens is: people pay upfront for tickets or to be a vendor at the event, and then they show up, or they discover the event is canceled, and they lose a lot of money. So it can be devastating for people that have fallen to these types of schemes."

Why you should care:

Consumer watchdogs warn that these AI tools allow scammers to generate convincing posters, logos, and vendor lineups in seconds, making fake events look entirely legitimate to casual scrollers.

Red Flags: Why Scammers Push Untraceable Payments

Sometimes these scammers are able to convince event-goers and vendors to shell out cash.

"Watch out if they’re wanting you to pay using annual payment methods like prepaid debit cards, Cashapp, gift cards or cryptocurrency, Napoliello said. "Those are all untraceable payment methods. So scammers will typically want people to pay using those methods because they can just take the money and run, they can’t be caught."

What you can do:

With dozens of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations happening across the Greater Houston area this weekend, Miguel’s experience is a reminder to verify an event before showing up.

How to Spot a Fake Event Flyer:

Cross-reference the venue: Check the official website or social media pages of the park, venue, or city. Confirm the event is officially permitted and scheduled.

Verify ticket sellers: Avoid buying tickets through third-party links on social media. Stick to recognized platforms or direct venue sites.

Watch for missing details: Fake flyers often lack specific addresses and organizer contact info.