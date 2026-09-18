The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a legal victory to permanently shut down a Houston-area "birth tourism" center. In 2026, Texas AG filed a lawsuit stating De’Ai Postpartum Care Center actively helped Chinese citizens evade federal immigration rules to give birth on U.S. soil. The center allegedly coached Chinese citizens on how to bypass immigration laws and advertised over 1,000 births.



A Houston-area business accused of participating in illegal "birth tourism" has officially been shut down after a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

On Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced De’Ai Postpartum Care Center and its operators would have to cease operations and facilitate births. State officials initiated the lawsuit in April 2026, alleging that the center actively helped foreign citizens evade federal immigration rules to give birth on U.S. soil.

Texas AG shuts down Houston "birth tourism" center

The backstory:

In April 2026, Paxton claimed that for close to 20 years De’Ai Postpartum Care Center operated as an illegal "birth tourism" business. According to him, the center says they were responsible for more than 1,000 American-born babies.

The operation allegedly provided direct assistance with navigating the immigration system. This included coaching Chinese natives to come to or stay in the U.S. unlawfully by hiding that their reasoning to travel is to give birth. The Center also recommended women apply for visas "before pregnancy" so they were not questioned.

According to the Attorney General's Office, De’Ai Postpartum Care Center would market their services through popular Chinese social media platforms and websites.

Investigators say the Center runs at least four properties and sometimes hosts multiple families at each property, while facilitating up to 20 births per day.

Their properties were located in Sugar Land, Houston, Richmond, and Rosenberg, according to the Attorney General Paxton.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Paxton said this in the release:

"The Center’s scheme not only facilitated an invasion of Texas, but it also involved shielding and facilitating violations of immigration law. Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful ‘birth tourism’ schemes like this one."

What is birth tourism?

According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, birth tourism refers to expecting mothers traveling to the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children.