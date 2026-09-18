Houston crime: Suspect arrested after reaching 120 mph in stolen vehicle chase

The Brief The vehicle was connected to a burglary of a habitation in north Houston, deputies said. The chase covered about six to seven miles through the Bellaire area and along the 610 West Loop. The suspect crashed into another vehicle on Bissonnet Street before deputies took him into custody.



A man was arrested after deputies chased a stolen vehicle through southwest Houston at speeds reaching about 120 mph, according to Harris County Precinct 7 officials.

What we know:

According to Lieutenant Ashton Johnson-Hall with the Harris County Constable Precinct 7 Office, a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle traveling on Scott Street near the 610 West Loop.

The vehicle entered the westbound main lanes of 610, and a pursuit began after the deputy identified it. DPS helicopter support assisted deputies during the chase.

Deputies said the pursuit reached speeds of about 120 mph on the 610 West Loop, with the suspect traveling in the left lane. The chase continued for roughly five minutes as the vehicle traveled through the Bellaire area.

The suspect eventually entered a neighborhood and tried to abandon the vehicle near a wooded area, according to deputies. However, he got back into the vehicle after hearing the helicopter overhead and continued fleeing on Bissonnet Street without headlights.

The suspect struck another vehicle on Bissonnet, driven by a man who had just finished a long restaurant shift. The man was wearing a seat belt, and his airbags deployed. He left the scene in good spirits, but was experiencing soreness in his left shoulder, officials said.

The stolen vehicle was later disabled, allowing authorities to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Officials said the suspect had a criminal history and a history of fleeing from police. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Harris County Jail on multiple felony charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide the name of the suspect.