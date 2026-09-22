3 teens charged in alleged sexual assaults at Harris County private school

The Brief Three suspects are accused in connection with alleged sexual assaults involving underage students at a Harris County school. Court documents identify the defendants as Landon Bennett, Jace Burrell and Liam Mischner. The allegations stem from incidents investigators say occurred during the 2025-26 school year, including in a school locker room.



Three teens are accused of sexually assaulting underage students at a private school in Harris County, according to court documents.

Landon Bennett, 18, and Jace Burrell, 18, are facing three counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age. Liam Mischner, 19, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age.

The allegations

What they're saying:

According to court documents, the incidents are alleged to have occurred last school year, at a private school that specializes in teaching children with learning differences.

The allegations involve younger students, including members of the school's football and basketball teams. Students told investigators that much of the alleged conduct occurred in the locker room and showers.

Court documents say students described repeated instances of unwanted and inappropriate sexual behavior by older students. Some alleged they were restrained or subjected to unwanted sexual contact.

The other side:

FOX 26 spoke with Bennett's lawyer after a court hearing on Tuesday. He called the allegation categorically false and said they intend to fight it and win.

How the investigation began

Timeline:

Court documents say concerns about the students' behavior were reported to school officials in April 2026.

The school's dean of students, who is also identified in the documents as its athletic director, began speaking with students about the allegations. Authorities were notified.

Investigators interviewed alleged victims and witnesses, several of whom participated in forensic interviews at the Children's Assessment Center.

According to the charging documents, students identified Bennett, Burrell and Mischner as participants in alleged incidents involving one student. Bennett and Burrell were also accused in a separate alleged assault involving another student.