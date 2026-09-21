Pasadena ISD employees reeling over proposal that could cost them hundreds more a month for insurance

The Brief Pasadena ISD currently contributes $322 a month toward premiums for each employee enrolled in its self-funded plan. Employees said the proposed TRS Active Care plan could cost them hundreds more per month. A temporary restraining order has been filed and some employees requested district records ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting.



Pasadena ISD employees are raising concerns about a proposed switch to the statewide TRS Active Care health insurance program, saying the change could significantly increase their monthly premiums. The school board was scheduled to consider the proposal Tuesday.

What we know:

In its current self-funded health insurance plan, Pasadena ISD contributes $322 a month for the premium for every employee enrolled. That's now causing significant financial losses the district says.

During a board meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m., the district will propose transitioning to the statewide TRS Active Care Program. That will cost teachers and other employees hundreds more a month for coverage.

What they're saying:

"I make about $70,000 a year," said Pasadena ISD teacher Jessica Wheat. "Right now, I'm paying a little over $600 a month with this new insurance structure. I will be paying an extra $20,000 a year over what I'm already paying for insurance."

"It's a car payment, mortgage, definitely grocery money," said Christina Rodriguez, a content creator with Pasadena ISD. "So, essentially, the district is saying we know it's hard, but you're going to have to choose between food and insurance, your car payment or moderate, and this insurance."

Employees were made aware of the proposed change in coverage Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in an email from the superintendent. The board will take up the proposal at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Wheat and Rodriguez went to civil court Monday afternoon to file an exparte temporary restraining order in hopes of stopping a vote on the proposal during Tuesday's meeting.

They are also requesting documents from the district under the Freedom of Information Act to find out how long board members have been looking at this proposed change.

The other side:

The district sent us this response: "Pasadena ISD has shared information directly with employees regarding a proposed change to the district’s health insurance plan. We understand employees have questions and concerns. The proposal is scheduled for consideration by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The district is also aware of anonymous social media posts encouraging employees and students to stay home. Schools are operating normally, and classes are proceeding as scheduled. Pasadena ISD remains focused on providing a safe and productive learning environment for students and staff."