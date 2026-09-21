Former UT baseball player Carson Kainer shows power of organ donation

The Brief Ron Kainer donated his kidney to his son in 2006, when Carson was 21 years old. Carson had just finished his junior year at UT, where he played for the defending national champions. Despite needing a transplant since childhood, Carson was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and continued his baseball career.



Nearly two decades after his father donated a kidney to him, former University of Texas baseball player Carson Kainer is sharing how the transplant changed his life and allowed him to pursue his dreams.

FOX 26 first reported on Carson Kainer back in 2006 when his father Ron donated his kidney to him.

Carson wasn't about to let a bad kidney stop him from a career in baseball.

He and his dad are living proof that being a donor changes lives.

What they're saying:

"When we were told it was time to have a kidney transplant, I rose my hand and said it's going to be me," said Carson's dad, Ron Kainer.

Carson was 21 at the time and had just finished his junior year at UT.

He was on the baseball team, which was the defending national champions at the time and had been drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.

His family knew Carson would need a kidney transplant at the age of two.

"When you looked at Carson, and people knew Carson, you couldn't tell he had something going on," said his mother, Kristi Kainer. "Of course, we knew someday that day would come."

Ron is living proof you can lead a long healthy life with just one kidney.

"Without a doubt," he said.

"I definitely believe in God's plan," Carson said. "I've been blessed enough to be an example of the life you can live after an organ transplant."