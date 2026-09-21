Houston weather: Heat, humidity to remain Tuesday, isolated storms possible

The Brief Steamy last full day of summer Heat and humidity linger with isolated rain, storms this week Fay weakening in the Atlantic, new area to watch



HOT, HUMID MONDAY

Last full day of summer stays hot, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are winding down this evening with a few more on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

ISOLATED RAIN AHEAD

Heat and humidity stick around for the rest of the week, with only isolated rain chances each day. Most areas will remain rain-free, while humidity eases somewhat late in the week. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.

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FAY WEAKENING

Tropical Storm Fay is weakening over the open Atlantic and is expected to continue losing strength before dissipating late week. It poses no threat to Texas or other land areas. Another tropical wave is expected to push off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday with a low chance for slow development. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

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