Montgomery County Detention Officer killed in motorcycle crash

The Brief 21-year-old Montgomery County Detention Officer Anon Hoffman died following a motorcycle crash in Austin County. Hoffman served with the sheriff’s office for two years, alongside both of his parents who also work for the agency. The sheriff’s office has not released additional details regarding how or why the crash occurred.



A 21-year-old Montgomery County detention officer died following a motorcycle crash in Austin County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post. Detention Officer Anon Hoffman has passed away. He had served with the agency for two years.

"He had proudly served the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the past two years, a role he truly loved," the agency said.

Hoffman was remembered by colleagues, friends and shift mates throughout the sheriff’s office.

What's next:

His father serves as a sergeant with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while his mother works in the agency’s Central Jail Records Division, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about the crash.