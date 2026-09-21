Body found in Little White Oak Bayou in Near Northside Houston neighborhood

The Brief Houston police have confirmed a body was recovered from a bayou in the Near Northside neighborhood. According to Houston police, the body was found in Little White Oak Bayou on Monday afternoon. Authorities said they were called out to the intersection of Searle Drive and Trimble Street around 2:30 p.m.



Houston police have confirmed a body was recovered from a bayou in the Near Northside neighborhood.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the body was found in Little White Oak Bayou on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called out to the intersection of Searle Drive and Trimble Street around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said there are no apparent signs of trauma to the victim.

Harris County Offices of Forensic Sciences will work to determine the victim's identification as well as cause of death.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not state if the victim was a man or a woman.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.