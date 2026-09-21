Galveston County sheriff's deputy relieved of duty after video shows 'unacceptable' driving

The Brief A Galveston County sheriff's deputy has been relieved of duty and no longer works at the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jimmy Fullen stated there had been video footage of a deputy driving a marked patrol vehicle while following another vehicle at an extremely close distance. The name of the deputy was not released.



A Galveston County sheriff's deputy has been relieved of duty after a video shows him participating in "unacceptable" conduct.

What we know:

On Monday, Sheriff Jimmy Fullen stated there had been video footage of a deputy driving a marked patrol vehicle while following another vehicle at an extremely close distance.

The deputy occupied and impeded the lane of traffic while in the marked unit, limiting the ability of other drivers to safely pass, the sheriff said.

After reviewing the incident, the deputy was relieved of his duties and is no longer employed at the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. The conduct shown was "inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent" with the standards of the GCSO.

What we don't know:

The name of the deputy was not released.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Fullen wrote in his announcement:

"The public places its trust in our deputies every day, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our deputies are expected to operate our vehicles safely, professionally, and in a manner that reflects the standards of this agency both on and off duty."