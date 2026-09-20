Tropical Storm Fay forms in Atlantic

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The Brief Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. This is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Fay poses no threat to the U.S.



Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Fay is located southwest of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The storm poses no threat to the U.S. It will, however, bring nasty weather to the Azores island chain through the next few days.

Fay is the sixth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic season. All but two of the Atlantic storms this year have impacted Texas.

With the statistical peak of the Atlantic season happening Sept. 10, we are now on the downhill side of the season. However, most activity during a typical season happens between August and October.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center.



