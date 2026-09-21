The Brief Steamy with scattered storms today Heat and humidity linger with isolated rain this week Fay weakening in the Atlantic



Monday stays hot, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values reaching triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, with a few brief downpours possible.

Will it rain this week?

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Heat and humidity stick around for the rest of the week, with only isolated rain chances each day. Most areas will remain rain-free, while humidity eases somewhat late in the week. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Fay latest

Tropical Storm Fay is weakening over the open Atlantic and is expected to continue losing strength before dissipating. It poses no threat to Texas or other land areas.