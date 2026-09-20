16-year-old arrested after reported assault at Magnolia High School

The Brief Montgomery County deputies were called Thursday night about an assault report. A 16-year-old boy reportedly assaulted another teen during a football game. The teen was said to be taken to the county juvenile detention center.



An assault call at Magnolia High School has led to a 16-year-old boy being taken into custody, according to authorities.

Arrest in Magnolia HS assault report

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the campus on Thursday about a reported sexual assault that happened during a football game.

Officials with the sheriff's office and the Precinct 5 Constable's Office met the 15-year-old victim, who reportedly claimed that they were assaulted by a 16-year-old near the athletic field.

Detectives contacted the District Attorney's Office for a "Directive to Apprehend" for the suspect. Deputies then found the teen and took him into custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office ended their news release stating the following:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5 and Magnolia ISD as the investigation continues. Allegations involving the safety and well-being of our children are treated with the utmost seriousness. All agencies involved remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation, supporting the victim and family, and protecting the safety of all students in Montgomery County."