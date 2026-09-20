16-year-old arrested after reported assault at Magnolia High School
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An assault call at Magnolia High School has led to a 16-year-old boy being taken into custody, according to authorities.
Arrest in Magnolia HS assault report
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the campus on Thursday about a reported sexual assault that happened during a football game.
Officials with the sheriff's office and the Precinct 5 Constable's Office met the 15-year-old victim, who reportedly claimed that they were assaulted by a 16-year-old near the athletic field.
Detectives contacted the District Attorney's Office for a "Directive to Apprehend" for the suspect. Deputies then found the teen and took him into custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
What they're saying:
The sheriff's office ended their news release stating the following:
"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5 and Magnolia ISD as the investigation continues. Allegations involving the safety and well-being of our children are treated with the utmost seriousness. All agencies involved remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation, supporting the victim and family, and protecting the safety of all students in Montgomery County."
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office