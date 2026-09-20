Houston weather: Humidity returns to as hot conditions welcome the first day of fall

The Brief Increasing humidity will return to the region Sunday afternoon alongside sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Summer-like heat will persist into the start of fall on Tuesday, with seasonal coolness not expected until mid-to-late October. Tropical Storm Fay has formed as the Atlantic's sixth named storm, but it is expected to be short-lived and remain safely out at sea.



It will be sunny and hot to end the weekend, with increasing humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I‑10 saw the coolest and driest conditions on Saturday but all of us will start to notice the humidity returning on Sunday afternoon.

First Day of Fall

The first day of fall is Tuesday. The autumnal equinox is at 7:04pm. It will be feeling a lot more like summer in Houston with forecast highs in the mid-90s. We usually don't get ‘fall-like’ temperatures until the middle and end of October, so we have a few more weeks.

Tropical Outlook

Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the eastern Atlantic. It will be a short-lived system that stays out to sea. This is the sixth named storm of the season. Because of the super El Niño pattern we are in, each system this year has been a tropical storms, we haven't had a hurricane yet in the Atlantic.

7-Day Forecast