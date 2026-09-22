Fulshear Police Department Captain takes aim at teen distracted driving with 'rookie responders' course

The Brief Fulshear Police Capt. Mike McCoy reached over 8,500 students taught through his monthly "Rookie Responders" course, designed to prepare young drivers for traffic stops and road safety. The course addresses dangerous driving habits, highlighting national data that shows one in two high school drivers text behind the wheel—a distraction equivalent to driving a football field blindfolded at 55 mph. Local parents and 15-year-old drivers attended to ease traffic stop anxiety, review Texas's Move Over/Slow Down law, and learn critical habits to protect teens in busy school and neighborhood zones.



Inside a crowded room at the Fulshear Police Department, dozens of teenagers and parents gathered Tuesday evening for a lesson designed to tackle one of the deadliest risks facing young drivers today: distraction behind the wheel. The hour-long course, titled "Rookie Responders," is led by Fulshear Police Capt. Mike McCoy. Launched nine years ago, the program reached a major milestone Tuesday as McCoy surpassed 8,500 students taught.

The initiative began after a chance encounter at Dozier’s BBQ, a local staple in Fulshear. McCoy was having lunch in uniform when an excited 16-year-old walked up to show off his brand-new driver's license.

"I asked him, 'Do you know what happens when you get pulled over by the police?'" McCoy recalled. "He said, 'No sir, they didn't teach me that.' Then I asked if he knew about distracted driving, and he said no to that, too."

That conversation sparked a monthly community class that covers traffic stop etiquette, Texas road laws, and the dangers of driving while impaired by technology.

By the numbers:

Modern Cars, Modern Risks

While safety technology in modern vehicles—from advanced airbags to automatic braking—has improved significantly over the past several decades, police say interior distractions have largely offset those gains for teen drivers.

National traffic safety data shows that roughly one in two high school drivers report texting or emailing while behind the wheel. In 2024, distracted drivers were involved in crashes that killed 264 people and injured more than 315,000 nationwide.

McCoy noted that localized statistics on distracted driving are difficult to track because motorists rarely admit to phone use following a collision. However, the physical reality remains constant.

At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for five seconds to read or send a text message is equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field blindfolded.

"The worst thing a police officer can do is give a death notification," McCoy said. "There's nothing worse than telling a parent that their child has been killed in a car wreck because of their phone. It doesn't have to happen."

Why you should care:

Building Confidence for Teens and Parents

For incoming drivers and their families, the course offers practical steps to replace anxiety with preparation.

Diego Basterra, 15, attended the session before getting his driver's permit. He said phone addiction makes driving distractions a constant issue for his peers.

"I hope my nervousness of getting pulled over stays here, and then it's just like an easy process if I do get pulled over," Basterra said.

Parents in attendance shared similar concerns regarding neighborhood hazards, school zones and heavy traffic across Fort Bend County. Teresa Russell brought her 15-year-old son, Jake, to help reinforce safe habits early.

"What scares me the most is all the school zones and kids on bikes and kids on scooters," Russell said. "It's important to learn this now."

What you can do:

Key Takeaways for Drivers

During the session, McCoy emphasized critical safety protocols for young drivers to follow if flashing lights appear in their rearview mirror:

Find a Safe Pull-Over Spot: Signal and move to a well-lit parking lot, side street or shoulder away from active traffic lanes.

Keep Hands Visible: Roll down the windows, turn on interior lights if it is dark, and keep both hands resting on the steering wheel until instructed otherwise.

Communicate Intentions: Inform the officer before reaching into a glove box, purse or center console for registration and insurance documents.

Obey the Move Over Law: Under Texas law, drivers approaching any stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights must drop their speed 20 mph below the posted limit or shift into an adjacent lane if safe to do so.

Fulshear Police host the free "Rookie Responders" class roughly once a month for local families and young drivers. You can find information about upcoming courses on the Fulshear Police Department app or Facebook page.