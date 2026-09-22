20-year-old Houston-area man facing 3 felonies after being attacked by K-9 tells his side of the story
HOUSTON - In an Only on Fox report on September 5, we showed you video of Christopher Cevilla being attacked by a Humble PD K-9.
The backstory:
It happened September 1 at the Township Apartments in Humble.
Christopher, his brother, and sister got into an argument and the police showed up. The brother, sister, and a cousin started recording on their phones.
What they're saying:
"I was in fear," Christopher said. "I was wondering, am I going to get shot, or is this dog going to take a piece of me? Are they going to beat me up? I didn't know what to think."
Christopher is facing three felony charges: assaulting an officer, retaliation, and interference with a police service animal.
He denies any wrongdoing and his attorneys are hoping to get the charges dismissed.
Christopher says he has no idea why the K-9 officer let the dog go.
"No sir," he said. "I was already in the middle of being detained."
Christopher says he now has a big fear of dogs, but doesn't wish any ill will on the officers.
"If you can't be a peace officer that spreads peace, you don't need to be an officer at all," he said.
The other side:
We reached out to Humble PD for a response. A lieutenant told us there's an ongoing internal affairs investigation prohibiting him from commenting further.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Christopher Cevilla about what happened to get his side of the story. We also reached out to the Humble Police Department for comment.