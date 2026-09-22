20-year-old Houston-area man facing 3 felonies after being attacked by K-9 tells his side of the story

The Brief In an Only on Fox report on September 5, we showed you video of Christopher Cevilla being attacked by a Humble PD K-9. "I was in fear," Christopher said. "I was wondering, am I going to get shot, or is this dog going to take a piece of me? Are they going to beat me up? I didn't know what to think." He denies any wrongdoing and his attorneys are hoping to get the charges dismissed.



In an Only on Fox report on September 5, we showed you video of Christopher Cevilla being attacked by a Humble PD K-9.

The backstory:

It happened September 1 at the Township Apartments in Humble.

Christopher, his brother, and sister got into an argument and the police showed up. The brother, sister, and a cousin started recording on their phones.

What they're saying:

"I was in fear," Christopher said. "I was wondering, am I going to get shot, or is this dog going to take a piece of me? Are they going to beat me up? I didn't know what to think."

Christopher is facing three felony charges: assaulting an officer, retaliation, and interference with a police service animal.

He denies any wrongdoing and his attorneys are hoping to get the charges dismissed.

Christopher says he has no idea why the K-9 officer let the dog go.

"No sir," he said. "I was already in the middle of being detained."

Christopher says he now has a big fear of dogs, but doesn't wish any ill will on the officers.

"If you can't be a peace officer that spreads peace, you don't need to be an officer at all," he said.

The other side:

We reached out to Humble PD for a response. A lieutenant told us there's an ongoing internal affairs investigation prohibiting him from commenting further.