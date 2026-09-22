Former Greenspoint Mall site in North Houston to be redeveloped into $150 million CityNorth Industrial Park

The Brief The 80-acre CityNorth Industrial Park will be located near Interstate 45, Beltway 8 and the Hardy Toll Road. The project is expected to create about 300 construction jobs and 1,200 full-time jobs once fully developed. Demolition is expected to begin in October 2026, with the first phase scheduled for completion in early 2028.



The former Greenspoint Mall site in North Houston will be redeveloped into a large industrial park under a $150 million project announced by Lincoln and New York Life Investment Management.

What we know:

The planned CityNorth Industrial Park will be located near the northeast corner of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8. The redevelopment will transform approximately 80 acres into 1.2 million square feet of cross-dock and rear-load industrial buildings, along with retail and service uses.

According to a release, the site’s location near Interstate 45, Beltway 8 and the Hardy Toll Road is expected to make it attractive to logistics, distribution and other industrial businesses.

Based on current estimates, the project is expected to support approximately 300 construction jobs and accommodate about 1,200 full-time jobs once fully developed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo rendering (Source: Lincoln and New York Life Investment Management)

What they're saying:

"Greenspoint Mall was an important part of North Houston for nearly five decades, and its redevelopment represents a defining opportunity for the area," said Kevin Wyatt, executive vice president for Lincoln. "CityNorth Industrial Park will return a prominent property to productive use and support the continued growth of the Greenspoint community."

Fitness Connection will remain at the site in a planned 45,500-square-foot build-to-suit facility.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the redevelopment, along with the planned Houston Police North Belt Station and Fire Department Station 84, would bring additional investment and jobs to the Greenspoint and Aldine ISD communities.

The release stated the project is part of broader revitalization efforts supported by the city of Houston and the North Houston District. The city created the Greater Greenspoint Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to fund infrastructure, mobility and other public improvements in the area.

What's next:

Demolition of the mall is expected to begin in October 2026. The first phase of CityNorth Industrial Park is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Additional details about the site plan, buildings and leasing opportunities are expected to be announced as development continues.